Juvenile injured in car vs. tractor crash in town of Franklin

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Kathryn O'Brien, 62, of rural Soldiers Grove was traveling south on County Road J. The driver of the tractor was also traveling south and slowing to turn onto Green Acres Road, when O'Brien's vehicle collided into the back of the tractor. The airbag was deployed on O'Brien's vehicle. Both parties were evaluated on scene by Tri-State Ambulance and the Viroqua First Responders.