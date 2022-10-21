Juvenile injured in car vs. tractor crash in town of Franklin

A 14-year-old juvenile from Viroqua was injured in a car versus tractor crash, Oct. 16.
At about 8:40 p.m., the Vernon County Dispatch Center received a call of a car and tractor crash on County Road J in the town of Franklin.
According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Kathryn O'Brien, 62, of rural Soldiers Grove was traveling south on County Road J. The driver of the tractor was also traveling south and slowing to turn onto Green Acres Road, when O'Brien's vehicle collided into the back of the tractor. The airbag was deployed on O'Brien's vehicle. Both parties were evaluated on scene by Tri-State Ambulance and the Viroqua First Responders.
The tractor operator was later taken by private vehicle for injuries sustained.