Juvenile male injured in an ATV rollover on Hwy. 35

A rural Genoa boy received minor injuries in an ATV rollover on State Hwy. 35 north of Genoa, Wednesday, July 14.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 6:50 a.m. the 911 dispatch center received a 911 call reporting the ATV rollover. A 9-year-old rural Genoa boy was traveling north on State Hwy. 35 a short distance en route to a neighbor's home to do chores on a Suzuki ATV. As he was turning into a private driveway he lost control of the ATV. The ATV rolled over onto its side, pinning the child's leg under the ATV. Bystanders were able to free the child quickly.
The child was treated and transported to Gundersen Health System of La Crosse, where he was discharged with minor injuries. The operator was wearing a helmet at the time of crash.
The Stoddard Fire Department, Stoddard First Responders, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance and the Wisconsin DNR assisted at the crash scene.