Juvenile male injured in an ATV rollover on Hwy. 35

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 6:50 a.m. the 911 dispatch center received a 911 call reporting the ATV rollover. A 9-year-old rural Genoa boy was traveling north on State Hwy. 35 a short distance en route to a neighbor's home to do chores on a Suzuki ATV. As he was turning into a private driveway he lost control of the ATV. The ATV rolled over onto its side, pinning the child's leg under the ATV. Bystanders were able to free the child quickly.