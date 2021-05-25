K-9 Dax to join Vernon County Sheriff's Office

Vernon County Sheriff's Deputy Sheriff Mark Bellacero will soon have a K-9 partner with him again on the streets of Vernon County.

"After the passing of K-9 Myk in December 2020, we started looking for another K-9 to work along-side of Mark," Sheriff John Spears said in a press release. "With the community's support and donations, the Sheriff’s Office has purchased a dual-purpose K-9 from Brandon Lamere of Mid-West Working Dogs LLC of Viroqua."

The K-9 is a Sable German Shepherd, named Dax. He was born on Aug. 7, 2019 in Germany and imported from Bayreuth, Germany, in December of 2020 by Mid-West Working Dogs.

K-9 Dax is currently being trained as a dual-purpose patrol dog, specializing in narcotics detection, criminal apprehension/handler protection, tracking and article searches. Dax will have certifications from Mid-West Working Dogs LLC and NAPWDA. (the North American Police Work Dog Association). Training for both Bellacero and Dax should be completed in early June.

There will be a meet and greet with K-9 Dax and handler Bellacero Monday, June 7, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. At 3 p.m. there will be a short swearing in ceremony with K-9 Dax, by Sheriff Spears.

"(I would) like to thank the citizens and organizations of Vernon County that have donated to our K-9 Unit, without your support it would not have been possible for this great resource," Spears said.

