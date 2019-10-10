The Driftless Humane Society, in conjunction with the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, sent K9 Officer Deputy Mark Bellacero to the Wisconsin Humane Officers Training course, which was held in Madison, Sep. 23-27.
This course was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer protection, and the Law Enforcement Training Institute. Officers were taught a systematic approach to investigating animal cruelty complaints, including: the role of the animal investigator, rules of evidence, rules of search and seizure, civil liability, Wisconsin law, facility standards, evaluation of cruelty, nutrition, body conditioning and scoring, pet shop investigations, photography and sketching, crime scene procedures and collection of evidence, interview and interrogation, report writing, courtroom testimony, crisis intervention and officer safety.
According to a release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, it is the goal of the Sheriff’s Office to be more knowledgeable in the area of animal neglect and/ or Cruelty, and to have more officers trained in this area. Sheriff John B. Spears said he would like to thank the Driftless Humane Society for their dedication and willingness to sponsor officers for this training very important training.
Currently the Sheriff’s Office has three deputy sheriffs trained as humane officers for Vernon County. Deputy Eric Tollackson and part-time Deputy Phil Welch received the training in 2014 and now Bellacero.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.