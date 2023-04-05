On Saturday, April 22, Westby’s seventh annual Karve In will be held at the Westby Elementary School.

John Sutton, a longtime member of the Bekkum Memorial Library board of directors, initiated this event in 2017 as a community outreach program for the library. His hope was to generate interest in woodcarving, celebrate the Norwegian heritage of the craft, and give woodcarvers an opportunity to share their hobby and love of carving. Because the event has grown exponentially since it began, the new location will provide much-needed space for carvers, spectators, more activities, and better parking.

Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., people who attend Karve In 7 will see carvers sharing their love of the art of carving. Karve In 7 offers carvers an opportunity to work with other carvers, “talk shop” and see what others are working on. People who attend can not only purchase carvings but talk with carvers who love to share anything and everything about carving. For those who carve, no matter what style or type of carving they do, they encourage others to learn the hobby and develop more and better skills as they grow in the craft.

Though woodcarving is practiced throughout the world, Norwegians are particularly known for decorating Viking ships, stave churches, and more with ornate carvings. Many people in the Westby area are descendants of Norwegian immigrants and have family members who were carvers. The members of the Karve In committee are hoping to encourage more people to develop interest and maybe even begin to dabble in woodcarving. If you have an interest in learning how to carve, coming to this event will show you many kinds of carving and give you the opportunity to talk with experienced carvers who can answer any questions you might have.

The family-friendly event will have carvings, tools and wood for sale. Westby School District fourth-graders will be learning carving before the event and their projects will be on display. A chainsaw carver will be demonstrating his skills (weather permitting) and free classes will be given for anyone interested in learning more about woodcarving.

The doors to Karve In 7 will open to the public at 10 a.m. The event is free and open to anyone and everyone who has an interest in learning, knowing more, sharing, watching, or buying carvings. This is an art, craft, and hobby that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and we hope that attendees of all ages will come.