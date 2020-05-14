Kehl Arnson resigns as Viroqua Schools' district administrator

Viroqua Area Schools announced that District Administrator, Dr. Kehl Arnson, will be leaving the district at the end of the current school year to take the Agency Administrator position with CESA #4 in West Salem. According to their website, CESA #4 is one of the 12 nonprofit Cooperative Educational Service Agencies, created in 1964 by the Wisconsin legislature, to serve the educational needs of school districts. They facilitate communication and program implementation with each other and with the Department of Public Instruction. Because they work on a regional cooperative basis, CESAs are able to economically and efficiently provide programs and services requested by local school districts and other public entities.
In their board meeting on May 7, the Board of Education accepted Arnson’s resignation with gratitude for his four years of service to Viroqua Schools. Arnson will be replacing Cheryl Gullicskrud who announced her retirement at the end of the school year. “Cheryl has done an excellent job providing educational services and support not just to Viroqua Schools but to all of the 26 school districts in our region, and I look forward to continuing the tradition of excellent service to all of our regional schools,” Arnson said.
The School Board also met on Monday, May 11, to discuss the planning process for hiring Arnson’s replacement. The board selected the Wisconsin School Board Association (WASB) to facilitate the search process in partnership with the board. WASB has worked with the district in the past and has recently conducted other searches in our area. “Viroqua is a wonderful district with a great staff, outstanding students and a supportive and vibrant community that will be sure to attract talented candidates,” Arnson said.
Arnson, who is from Waukesha, Wis., has 30 years of experience in education and has been recognized as a Teacher of the Year, Principal of the Year, and Citizen of the Year for the City of Smyrna, Ga., in 2006 while he was a high school principal there. Arnson will begin his position with CESA #4 on July 1.
