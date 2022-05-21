Ken Stark's books, cartoons in Viroqua displays

Two Viroqua exhibits now feature work by Ken Stark, Driftless area author-painter-cartoonist.

Through May, five history-themed picture books Stark has written and/or illustrated for New York publishers are showcased at McIntosh Memorial Library. They include two books Stark has written and illustrated. "Oh, Brother!" is his true story of growing up with his brother, Phil, in the country. Raised and encouraged by their mother, the boys' art interest led to their careers as professionals. Stark also wrote and illustrated "Marching to Appomattox -- The Footrace That Ended the Civil War."

He illustrated "Orphan Train" by Verla Kay, "Growing Seasons" by the late Elsie Lee Splear, and "Seeing the Elephant -- A Story of the Civil War" by Pat Hughes.

The library display, created by Stark's wife/business manager Chris, includes book awards (such as Wisconsin Library Association), a handwritten book draft, a layout, sketches and a handmade gift from De Soto students after book talks.

The other display, now at the Vernon County Museum, includes Stark's editorial cartoons in a "Protest!" exhibit. His 1995-96 cartoons were published in Madison and area papers during the protest against low-level military flights. The cartoons also were published, in addition to interviews with the Starks and others, in the UW Press book, "A Thousand Pieces of Paradise -- Landscape and Property in the Kickapoo Valley" by Lynne Heasley. That book and Stark's books are available for check-out at the Viroqua library and other libraries.

The museum exhibit will remain up through at least 2023.

