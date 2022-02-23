Kent Gallaway: Diplomacy can work with more insight

In order for diplomacy to work, America must see itself as others might. We could be looked at as a country that sees itself as God's gift to the universe. A country controlling 750 bases around the world that spends more on its military than the next 10 countries combined.

The world was held hostage by a nuclear arms race lead by a country that concludes diplomacy by threats of using "any means necessary." The U.S. has dropped an atomic bomb and has 4,000 warheads on a hair trigger. The U.S. is controlled by a short-term dysfunctional political system that is unpredictable and self-serving with a history of "by any means necessary."

What if Russia made a deal with Mexico to install military bases and nuclear weapons? How would we react? Not to say there aren't bad players out there but diplomacy can work with more insight. The military industrial complex is driving our foreign policy, military solutions are not working and are a race to the bottom.

Kent Gallaway, Readstown

