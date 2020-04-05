Kickapoo Area Food Pantry changes food distribution to no contact

The Kickapoo Area Food Pantry will be open its normal hours Saturday, April 18 from 9 to 11 a.m. and Monday, April 20 from 4 to 6 p.m. It is located at the Viola Municipal Building, 106 W. Wisconsin St.
Food will be distributed in a no contact setting. This means maintaining a 6-foot distance. Clients are to remain in their vehicles, and a volunteer will come to the vehicle, request identification, and give further instructions. Income limits have changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic; new clients will be asked to self-certify their weekly income. Per-boxed items will then be delivered to the vehicle. Clients must remain in their vehicles.
Volunteers cannot accept any bags or boxes, etc., for packing. They also cannot accept donations of used bags, egg cartons or donated food items.
Monetary donations are appreciated and can be sent to the Viola United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 145, Viola, WI 54664. Pastor Lorri is also coordinating volunteers willing to shop or pick up medication for at-risk community members.
Adults with disabilities ages 18 to 59, or anyone over the age of 60, can also contact Aging and Disability Resources for assistance: 608-637-5202 (Vernon County), 608-647-4616 (Richland County), or 608-326-0235 (Crawford County)
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.