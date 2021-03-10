 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kickapoo Area Food Pantry continues curbside pickup
0 comments

Kickapoo Area Food Pantry continues curbside pickup

  • 0

The Kickapoo Area Food Pantry announces that curbside pickup is still in place. In accordance with Wisconsin coronavirus recommendations, the food pantry is serving any individual or family dealing with hardship as a result of the pandemic.

Pick up will take place at the Viola Municipal Building, 106 W. Washington St. Hours are from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20 and from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 22. Patrons are asked to remain in their vehicles and volunteers will load for them. For more information, call 627-1910 or 629-5663.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News