Kickapoo Area Food Pantry continues curbside pickup

The Kickapoo Area Food Pantry announces that curbside pickup is still in place. In accordance with Wisconsin coronavirus recommendations, the food pantry is serving any individual or family dealing with hardship as a result of the pandemic.

Pick up will take place at the Viola Municipal Building, 106 W. Washington St. Hours are from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20 and from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 22. Patrons are asked to remain in their vehicles and volunteers will load for them. For more information, call 627-1910 or 629-5663.