The pandemic is easing but the Kickapoo Area Food Pantry must follow USDA guidelines for food distribution. At this time curbside pickup will remain in place.

The food pantry, serving families with hardships, will be open at the Viola Municipal Building, 106 W. Washington St. Hours are from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, and from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 21. Remain in your vehicle and volunteers will load for you.