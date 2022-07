The Kickapoo Area Food Pantry has received its delayed deliveries and remind users of the new dates for July.

The COVID protocols remain and curbside pickups will take place at the Viola Municipal Building, 106 W. Wisconsin St., Saturday, July 23, from 9 to 11 a.m. and Monday, July 25, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Please remain in your vehicles and volunteers will load for you.

For more information, call 608-627-1910.