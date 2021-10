Produce, dairy, frozen and shelf products will be available at the Kickapoo Area Food Pantry, Saturday, Oct. 16 from 9 to 11 a.m. and Monday, Oct. 18 from 4 to 6 p.m.

USDA guidelines are in effect for curbside pickup. Remain in your vehicle at the Viola Municipal Building, 106 W. Washington St., and volunteers will load for you. For more information, call 627-1910 or 629-5663.