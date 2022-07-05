 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kickapoo Area Food Pantry hours for July change

  • 0

The Kickapoo Area Food Pantry dates have been changed due to supply and delivery problems.

The new dates are Saturday, July 23, and Monday July 25.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News