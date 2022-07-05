Kickapoo Area Food Pantry hours for July change

The Kickapoo Area Food Pantry dates have been changed due to supply and delivery problems.
The new dates are Saturday, July 23, and Monday July 25.
Work is beginning July 11 on State Hwy. 56 between Mahoney Road and State Hwy. 131 in Vernon County. Project improvements include pavement rep…
The Fourth of July holiday weekend is almost here, and area communities will be celebrating with a variety of activities.
A 21-year-old Viroqua man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover on County Hwy. SS in the town of Liberty, July 2.
Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending June 27.
The Viroqua School Board approved a bid at its meeting June 20 to add equipment and more than double the poured rubber surface at the elementa…
The Vernon County Museum in Viroqua is known for its many exhibits highlighting the history of the county and its residents. It is also known …
Saturday afternoon’s rain didn’t stop the Westby-Christiana Fire Department from hosting its Independence Day Open House.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, the July 13 Chautauqua Program at the Ferryville Village Hall has been canceled.
The Coon Valley Business Association and Trout Unlimited teamed up once again to offer the 11th Coon Creek Trout Fest, Saturday.
