Kickapoo Area Food Pantry is open Feb. 15, 17

The Kickapoo Area Food Pantry will be open at the Viola Municipal Building, 106 W. Wisconsin St., Saturday, Feb. 15, from 9-11a.m. and Monday, Feb. 17, from 4-6 p.m.
The pantry serves residents of the Kickapoo School District that need help meeting adequate food needs.
Please bring your driver's license and a current utility bill as proof of address. Donations are always welcome and may be dropped off at Citizens First Bank in Viola, the Viola Village Office, or Viola United Methodist Church. If you have any questions, call 627-1910.