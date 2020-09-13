 Skip to main content
Kickapoo Area Food Pantry is open for curbside pick up Sept. 19, 21
The Kickapoo Area Food Pantry continues to offer curbside pick up, following COVID-19 guidelines. This month the pantry will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, and from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21.

Since this pandemic affects all, the pantry is serving anyone who has suffered hardships and struggles with adequate food for their families. Pick up will take place on the third weekend of each month at the Viola Municipal Building, 106 W. Wisconsin St.  Remain in your vehicle and volunteers will load for you.

For more information, call 627-1910 or 629-5663.

