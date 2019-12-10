Kickapoo Area Food Pantry is open in Viola Dec. 14, 16

The Kickapoo Area Food Pantry will be open Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9-11 a.m. and Monday, Dec. 16, from 4-6 p.m. It is located at the Viola Municipal Building, 106 W. Wisconsin St.
The pantry serves residents of the Kickapoo School District who need help meeting adequate food needs. Please bring your driver's license and a current utility bill as proof of address. Donations are always welcome and may be dropped off at Citizens First Bank in Viola, the Viola Village Office, or the Viola United Methodist Church. If you have questions, call 627-1910.