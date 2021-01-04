 Skip to main content
Kickapoo Area Food Pantry is open Jan. 16, 18
The Kickapoo Area Food Pantry offers the first pantry of the new year with service to anyone who has suffered from the loss of employment or other hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Curbside pickup, in accordance with Wisconsin coronavirus recommendations, continues at the Viola Municipal Building, 106 W. Wisconsin St. Hours are from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, and 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan.18. Remain in your vehicle and volunteers will load for you.

For more information, call 627-1910 or 629-5663.

