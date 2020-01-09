Kickapoo Area Food Pantry is open Jan. 18, 20
0 comments

Kickapoo Area Food Pantry is open Jan. 18, 20

  • 0

The Kickapoo Area Food Pantry, which is located in the Viola Municipal Building at 106 W. Wisconsin St., will be open Saturday, Jan. 18, from 9-11 a.m. and Monday, Jan. 20, from 4-6 p.m.

The pantry serves residents of the Kickapoo School District that need help meeting adequate food needs. Please bring your driver's license and a current utility bill as proof of address.

Donations are always welcome and may be dropped off at Citizens First Bank in Viola, the Viola Village Office, or the Viola United Methodist Church. If you have any questions, call 627-1910.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News