Kickapoo Area Food Pantry is open March 21, 23

Pantry in Viola to be open March 21, 23
The Kickapoo Area Food Pantry will be open Saturday, March 21 from 9 to11 a.m. and Monday, March 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. It is located at the Viola Municipal Building, 106 W. Wisconsin St.
The pantry serves residents of the Kickapoo Area School District that require help meeting adequate food needs. Please bring your driver’s license and a current utility bill as proof of address. Donations are always welcome and may be dropped off at Citizens First Bank in Viola, the Viola Village Office, or the Viola United Methodist Church. If you have questions, call 627-1910.