Kickapoo Area Food Pantry is open Oct. 15, 17

The Kickapoo Area Food Pantry has returned to pre-pandemic rules. Users can now shop in person to select items that are right for them. Curbside deliveries of pre-packed boxes are still available, but a one-time registration of address identification is in effect in either case. The statistics collected on use help support food pantry operations.
The pantry takes place at the Viola Municipal Building, 106 W. Wisconsin St., Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 to 11a.m. and Monday, Oct. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Call 608-627-1910 for more information.