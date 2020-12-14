Kickapoo Area Food Pantry offers curbside pick up

The Kickapoo Area Food Pantry will continue to offer curbside pickup, in accordance with Wisconsin coronavirus recommendations. At this time, the pantry is serving anyone who has suffered hardship as a result of the pandemic.
Pick up will take place at the Viola Municipal Building, 106 W. Wisconsin St. Hours are from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19 and from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21. Please remain in your vehicle and a volunteer will load for you. For more information, call 627-1910 or 629-5663.
