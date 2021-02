Conditions are encouraging with the vaccine becoming more widely available, but COVID-19 restrictions are still in place. The Kickapoo Area Food Pantry will continue to offer curbside pickup during the pandemic.

Pick up will take place at the Viola Municipal Building, 106 W. Wisconsin St. Hours are 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20 and from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday Feb. 22. Remain in your car and volunteers will load for you. For more information, call 627-1910 or 629-5663.