Kickapoo Area Food Pantry offers curbside pickup of food boxes

The Kickapoo Area Food Pantry will offer curbside pickup of pre-packed food boxes, in accordance with Wisconsin coronavirus recommendations. The pantry continues to serve anyone who has suffered from loss of employment or other hardships.
Pickup will take place at the Viola Municipal Building, 106 W. Wisconsin St. Hours are from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18 and 4 to 6 p.m. Monday July 20. Please remain in your vehicle while volunteers load the boxes for you. For more information, call 627-1979 or 629-5663.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!