 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kickapoo Area Food Pantry open Dec. 17, 19

  • 0

Preparations are being made to have holiday foods available for the Kickapoo Area Food Pantry.

The pantry will be open at the Viola Municipal Building, 106 W. Wisconsin St., Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 to 11 a.m. and Monday, Dec. 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. Please sign in at the building lobby and pre-packaged boxes will be loaded into your vehicle by volunteers.

If you haven't been registered for the pantry, you can do that on those days by bringing address identification and completing registration. For more information, call 608-627-1910.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News