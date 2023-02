Costs to family budgets have soared since the pandemic, while incomes have not changed. Food pantries are there to help.

The Kickapoo Area Food Pantry will be open at the Viola Municipal Building, 106 W. Wisconsin St., to any resident in the Kickapoo Area School District, Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 to 11 a.m. and Monday, Feb. 20 from 4 to 6 p.m. Register inside and volunteers will deliver to your vehicle.