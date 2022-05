Changes are coming to the Kickapoo Area Food Pantry in June, but May will continue with COVID protocols.

Curbside pickup will take place Saturday, May 21, from 9 to 11 a.m. and Monday, May 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Viola Municipal Building, 106 W. Wisconsin St.

Remain in your vehicle and volunteers will load for you.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0