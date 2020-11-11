 Skip to main content
Kickapoo Area Food Pantry to be open Nov. 21, 23
The Kickapoo Area Food Pantry continues to offer curbside pickup as the coronavirus surges. Food will be available for pickup at the Viola Municipal Building, 106 W. Wisconsin St., from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 and from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23.

At this time, the food pantry is serving anyone who has suffered from the loss of employment or other pandemic hardships. Remain in your vehicle and volunteers will load for you. For more information, call 627-1910 or 629-5663.

