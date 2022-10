In order to have shelves replenished for the October Kickapoo Area Food Pantry, the dates have been changed.

The pantry will be open Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 to 11 a.m. and Monday, Oct. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. The pantry will be open at the same location, Viola Municipal Building, 106 W. Wisconsin St. A one-time registration of participants is necessary and users may shop in person or receive a pre-packaged box at their vehicle.