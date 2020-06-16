Kickapoo Area Food Pantry to serve people affected by pandemic hardships

The Kickapoo Area Food Pantry will continue to offer curbside pickup, in accordance with Wisconsin coronavirus recommendations. At this time, the food pantry is serving any one who has suffered from the loss of employment or other pandemic hardships.
Pickup will take place at the Viola Municipal Building at 106 W. Wisconsin St. Hours are from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, and from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, June 22. Remain in your vehicle and volunteers will load for you.
For more information, call 627-1979 or 629-5663.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!