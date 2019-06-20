The Kickapoo Area School District Board of Education will host a community listening session in the high school auditorium June 27 from 7- 9 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
The agenda will include: 1. Review of original pool proposal, 2. Presentation of expanded pool vision, 3. Community input on pool, and 4. School financial information.
