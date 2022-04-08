Kickapoo Area Schools senior Mia Jaynes participates in Senate Scholar Program

In early March, Sen. Brad Pfaff welcomed Kickapoo Area Schools senior Mia Jaynes to the Wisconsin State Capitol. Mia represented the 32nd District and western Wisconsin in the Senate Scholar Program, which is a week-long program introducing high school juniors and seniors to the legislative process.

Throughout the week, Mia met with legislative support agencies, legislative staff, the Governor’s staff, a Supreme Court Justice, media members, lobbyists, and University of Wisconsin-Madison faculty members.

The Scholars then put their knowledge into action. When the Senate was in session, Mia staffed the session along with other Senate Scholars under the direction of the Senate Sergeant at Arms’ office. The week of learning culminated in a Senate Scholar committee hearing on a bill drafted by the students.

"It was a pleasure to have Mia join me in the Capitol and discuss the long history of leaders from western Wisconsin in our state government," Pfaff said in a press release.

