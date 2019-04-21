Viroqua-based Kickapoo Coffee Roasters said on April 17 it will change its name, and is welcoming suggestions as it prepares to introduce an as-yet-undecided new moniker in early 2020.
“When Kickapoo Coffee was founded in 2005, we chose the name with the intention of honoring the place where our business has its roots: the Kickapoo River Valley,” T.J. Semanchin, who with Caleb Nicholes founded and owns the business, said in a press release. “But Kickapoo is not simply the name given to a river. The Kickapoo are a People.”
Semanchina and Nicholes said the Native American Kickapoo Nation is composed of the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas, the Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma, the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas, and the Mexican-Kickapoo.
“By using Kickapoo, we claimed a name that was never ours to take,” Semanchin said. “The decision to use the name, and to continue to roast under it, was an act of appropriation.”
Semanchin and Nicholes said they have apologized to the three U.S.-based Kickapoo tribes, all of which were unaware of the name use until the company reached out last fall, and have shared their decision to change the company’s name with each tribe’s leadership.
For more information, visit www.kickapoocoffee.com/name.
