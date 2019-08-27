Kickapoo Cowboy Church will feature a local worship band “This Much," Sunday, Sept. 1, at 6 p.m. at the Country Gardens Event Hall in Readstown on Hwy. 61 next to Crazy Franks.
“This Much” is a praise and worship band from the Boscobel/Mount Zion area. The band’s purpose is to spread the word of Jesus Christ through music. There name is based on John 3:16, which states how our creator loves us all “This Much."
Kickapoo Cowboy Church is held the first Sunday of each month. Cowboy Church has a Country Western flair and is designed to make people feel comfortable in a fun, casual setting. Cowboy Churches are non-denominational, do not require membership.
Pastor Wayne Goplin invites everyone to attend and people are welcome to come just as they are. Services are laid back and family friendly.
More information can be found at www.kickapoocowboychurch.org. or by contacting Goplin at 608-632-2274.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.