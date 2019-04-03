After a winter hiatus, Kickapoo Cowboy Church rides into town on April 7 at 6 p.m. at a new location. The Cowboy Church will be meeting at the Readstown Event Hall on Hwy. 61, next to Crazy Franks.
Special guest Monte Berger and Joe Corbin will share some good old home-town music. This is free of charge and everyone is welcome to come just as you are. This is a fun family event with free snacks, coffee and door prizes.
More than 40 years ago, a movement called Cowboy Church began in the western United States. Cowboy Church is designed to make people feel comfortable especially those who are not traditional church goers. Cowboy Churches are non-denominational and do not require membership, have no dress code and are held in a non-traditional setting. Services feature mainly country western and bluegrass music and a short message. Cowboy Church is fun for the whole family.
For more information about Kickapoo Cowboy Church, go to www.kickapoocowboychurch.org, or contact Wayne Goplin at 608-632-2274 or norskhvn@mwt.net.
