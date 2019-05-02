Kickapoo Cowboy Church will be held at the Readstown Event Hall, Sunday, May 5, at 6 p.m.
Gary Froiland and Marette Jorgensen of Rochester, Minnesota, return to Kickapoo Cowboy Church. Froiland and Jorgensen are accomplished musicians and they each have their own Cowboy Church in Minnesota.
Kickapoo Cowboy Church is a fun, casual event featuring Country Western, gospel and bluegrass music. This is free of charge and everyone is welcome to come just as you are, with free snacks and door prizes.
The Event Hall in Readstown is located on Hwy. 61 next to Crazy Franks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.