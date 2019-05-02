Kickapoo Cowboy Church will be held at the Readstown Event Hall, Sunday, May 5, at 6 p.m.

Gary Froiland and Marette Jorgensen of Rochester, Minnesota, return to Kickapoo Cowboy Church. Froiland and Jorgensen are accomplished musicians and they each have their own Cowboy Church in Minnesota.

Kickapoo Cowboy Church is a fun, casual event featuring Country Western, gospel and bluegrass music. This is free of charge and everyone is welcome to come just as you are, with free snacks and door prizes.

The Event Hall in Readstown is located on Hwy. 61 next to Crazy Franks.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.