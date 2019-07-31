Kickapoo Cowboy Church returns Sunday, Aug. 4, at 6 p.m. and will feature southwestern Wisconsin’s own Eric Nofsinger. Nofsinger is not a stranger to country music fans in the area. Since he was 13, Eric and his fiddle have been rocking county fairs, clubs, and festivals throughout the Midwest.
Kickapoo Cowboy Church is held at the Country Gardens Event Hall, next to Crazy Franks on Hwy. 61 in Readstown. Pastor Wayne Goplin and his team host the monthly event, which is usually attended by 125-plus people. Cowboy Church has a country-western flair and is designed to close the gap between the churched and un-churched by making people feel comfortable in a fun, casual setting. Cowboy churches are non-denominational, do not require memberships, and has no dress code.
Everyone is welcome at Kickapoo Cowboy Church and services are family-friendly. More information and upcoming performers can be found at www.kickapoocowboychurch.com or by contacting Wayne Goplin at 608-632-2274 or norskhvn@mwt.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.