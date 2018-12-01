Kickapoo Cowboy Church will be hosting a Country Christmas Special at the Soldiers Grove BMZ United Methodist Church, 210 Pine St., Soldiers Grove, Sunday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m.
The evening will feature music by the Goplin Brothers, Brian Moore, the DisChords, JAR Trio, and This Much. Services are “come as you are” and family friendly. All of the donations will go to the Gays Mills Food Pantry.
For more information, contact Wayne Goplin at 608-632-2274 or norskhvn@mwt.net. Other information can be found at www.kickapoocowboychurch.org. Cowboy Churches are nondenominational and do not require membership.
