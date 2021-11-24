Kickapoo Elementary teachers receive mini-grants

Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom program has awarded thirteen teacher mini-grants to be used for agricultural literacy lessons and activities. The $100 grants, funded by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation, provide opportunities for teachers to obtain funding that may not be available through their local school budgets.

The following area teachers were awarded grants:

Cultivating Young Minds- Samantha Mueller and Sara Hamilton- Kickapoo Elementary, Viola

This project will build an Agricultural Literacy Classroom Library to introduce students to the wonderment of Wisconsin agriculture, facilitating their understanding of where their food comes from, creating awareness of the value of agriculture in their schools, homes, community, county, and state, and use hands-on exploration that is cross-curricular and encourages investigation. Funds received from the grant will be used to purchase five ag literacy books with educator guides including "The Beeman," "First Peas to the Table," "Popcorn Country," "Right this Very Minute" and "Time for Cranberries."

Discovery of Wisconsin Agriculture- Jenna Hamilton - Kickapoo Elementary, Viola

The key objective of the fourth-grade standards is for student learners to discover how farmers accomplish key tasks, such as sustainability, production, and processing. Student learners at Kickapoo Elementary will practice using reading and comprehension strategies while exploring agriculture-themed text by purchasing a variety of ag mags.

Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom program provides teachers and students K-12 with an understanding of how their food is produced. The program seeks to work within existing curricula to provide basic information on our nation's largest industry: agriculture. Wisconsin’s Ag in the Classroom program is carried out by a network of local educators, volunteers and representatives from agricultural organizations and businesses. The goal of the program is to help students gain a greater awareness of the role of agriculture in the economy and society, so that they may become citizens who support wise agricultural policies.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0