Neither rain, nor snow, nor cold will keep Kickapoo Food Pantry volunteers from offering curbside pickup at the Viola Municipal Building, 106 W. Wisconsin St. to their neighbors with food insecurities.

Pantry hours are Saturday, Feb. 19 from 9 to 11 a.m. and Monday, Feb. 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. Remain in your vehicle and volunteers will load for you. For more information, call 608-627-1910 or 608-629-5663.