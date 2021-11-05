Kickapoo Food Pantry to be open Nov. 20, 22

Thanksgiving menu items will top the list of Kickapoo Food Pantry offerings for November. Pantry hours are Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 to 11 a.m. and Monday, Nov. 22 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Thanks to neighbors at the Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and local donations, traditional holiday foods will be given out, as well as monthly staples. Pickup at the Viola Municipal Building at 106 W. Wisconsin St. is curbside again this month. Remain in your vehicle and volunteers will load for you.