 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kickapoo Food Pantry to be open Nov. 20, 22

  • 0

Thanksgiving menu items will top the list of Kickapoo Food Pantry offerings for November. Pantry hours are Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 to 11 a.m. and Monday, Nov. 22 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Thanks to neighbors at the Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and local donations, traditional holiday foods will be given out, as well as monthly staples. Pickup at the Viola Municipal Building at 106 W. Wisconsin St. is curbside again this month. Remain in your vehicle and volunteers will load for you. 

For more information, call 627-1910 or 629-5663.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get Lost! In Vernon County: Victory

Get Lost! In Vernon County: Victory

Hi. Vern here. Oh, you don’t recognize me? I see…you think I’m wearing a costume. Well, did you ever think that maybe you’re one wearing the c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News