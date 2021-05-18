Kickapoo Grazing Initiative plans pasture walks

The Great River Graziers and Kickapoo Grazing Initiative are releasing the 2021 pasture walk schedule for May through October.

The groups are partnering with Grassworks, Inc. and many of the walks will feature operations that are involved with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service EQIP program. This year's walks feature some of the longtime graziers updating participants on new projects, as well as several new operations that are just beginning to graze dairy or beef cattle. Pasture walks are free to the public.

This year's season starts at the Christopher Baird farm Tuesday, May 25, 10:30 a.m. at 12241 State Hwy. 27 just north of the County Rd C intersection. Topic: Questioning differences between dairy grazing versus beef. Sacrificing late-season grazing for milk production. Managing for ongoing, but not permanent, pasture stands.