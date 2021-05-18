Kickapoo Grazing Initiative plans pasture walks

The Great River Graziers and Kickapoo Grazing Initiative are releasing the 2021 pasture walk schedule for May through October.
The groups are partnering with Grassworks, Inc. and many of the walks will feature operations that are involved with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service EQIP program. This year's walks feature some of the longtime graziers updating participants on new projects, as well as several new operations that are just beginning to graze dairy or beef cattle. Pasture walks are free to the public.
This year's season starts at the Christopher Baird farm Tuesday, May 25, 10:30 a.m. at 12241 State Hwy. 27 just north of the County Rd C intersection. Topic: Questioning differences between dairy grazing versus beef. Sacrificing late-season grazing for milk production. Managing for ongoing, but not permanent, pasture stands.
The COVID-19 protocol is as follows: "As of May 18, 2021, the CDC has stated: Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing. That said, we ask that anyone experiencing Covid-19 symptoms not attend the pasture walk(s) and those attending should respect all participants, including those wishing to wear a mask and social distance as we are not yet at 'herd' immunity in our state or county. These protocols are subject to change depending on state, federal and CDC guidance in coming months. Let’s work together to make our Pasture Walk season healthy and enjoyable for everyone!"
Visit the Kickapoo Grazing Initiative Facebook page or website (www.kickapoograzinginitiative.com) for the schedule or email project director Cynthai Olmstead at info@kickapoograzinginitiative.com.