On Wednesday, May 1, just over $600,000 in scholarships was given out to 38 students in the 2019 graduating class at Kickapoo High School.
Viterbo Presidential Merit Scholarship 14,000/56,000 Lydia Wallace; UW-Madison Scholarship 23,573/92,292 Seth Armstrong;
Griffin (scholarship renewable for 4 yrs) 7,000/28,000 Maylea Bibbey Griffin (scholarship renewable for 4 yrs) 6,000/24,000 Seth Armstrong; Griffin (scholarship renewable for 4 yrs) 5,000/20,000 Lydia Wallace; Griffin (scholarship renewable for 4 yrs) 5,000/20,000 Mitchell Geary; Griffin (scholarship renewable for 4 yrs) 5,000/20,000 Ayden Fleeharty; Griffin (scholarship renewable for 4 yrs) 3,000/12,000 Ryne Wiegel;
Griffin (scholarship renewable for 4 yrs) 3,000/12,000 Leah Warner; Griffin (scholarship renewable for 4 yrs) 3,000/12,000 Jacob Osborne; Griffin (scholarship renewable for 4 yrs) 3,000/12,000 Lindsay Neefe; Griffin (scholarship renewable for 4 yrs) 3,000/12,000 Ruger Johnson; Griffin (scholarship renewable for 4 yrs) 3,000/12,000 Tava Howell; Griffin (scholarship renewable for 4 yrs) 3,000/12,000 Hayley Bass; Griffin (scholarship renewable for 4 yrs) 2,000/8,000 Haven Carley; Griffin (scholarship renewable for 4 yrs) 2,000/8,000 Annabelle Chally; Griffin (scholarship renewable for 4 yrs) 2,000/8,000 Jessica Coulthard; Griffin (scholarship renewable for 4 yrs) 2,000/8,000 Alyssa Crook; Griffin (scholarship renewable for 4 yrs) 2,000/8,000 Allie Vaaler; Griffin (scholarship renewable for 4 yrs) 2,000/8,000 Kayla Turgasen; Griffin (scholarship renewable for 4 yrs) 1,500/6,000 Rebecca Baker; Griffin (scholarship renewable for 4 yrs) 1,000,000 Karlee Leatherberry;
Academic Excellence 9,000 Ayden Fleeharty; Technical Excellence Scholarship 6,750 Seth Parker;
Griffin Technical Scholarship 1,000 Anthony Cina; Griffin Technical Scholarship 1,000 Antaya Crook; Griffin Technical Scholarship 1,000 Amber Dobbs; Griffin Technical Scholarship 1,000 Brittany Riordan; Griffin Technical Scholarship 1,000 Wyland Wagner;
Marge Schilling Memorial Scholarship 1,000 Morgan Hall; Marge Schilling Memorial Scholarship 1,000 Ryan Havlik; Marge Schilling Memorial Scholarship 1,000 Wyland Wagner; Marge Schilling Memorial Scholarship 500 Dominick Potenziani; Marge Schilling Memorial Scholarship 500 Amber Dobbs; Marge Schilling Memorial Scholarship 500 Daniel Gallegos; Marge Schilling Memorial Scholarship 500 Devon Grymala; Marge Schilling Memorial Scholarship 500 Karlee Leatherberry; Marge Schilling Memorial Scholarship 500 Alexis Loper; Marge Schilling Memorial Scholarship 500 Kayla Turgasen; Marge Schilling Memorial Scholarship 500 Jacob Yearous;
Nuzum’s Scholarship 500 Hayley Bass; Nuzum’s Scholarship 500 Ruger Johnson; Nuzum’s Scholarship 500 Spencer Clark; Nuzum’s Scholarship 500 Lauralee Galindo; Nuzum’s Scholarship 500 Violet Galindo; Nuzum’s Scholarship 500 Leah Warner; Nuzum’s Scholarship 500 Lindsay Neefe; Nuzum’s Scholarship 500 Elias Murphy-Lopez;
Lenz Family Endowment Scholarship (SWTC) 1,000 Karlee Leatherberry; Jack & Leona Hill Scholarship 1,000 Allie Vaaler;
Jack & Leona Hill Scholarship 1,000 Rebecca Baker; Vernon Communications Scholarship 750 Jessica Coulthard; Vernon Communications Scholarship 750 Ayden Fleeharty; Vernon Communications Scholarship 750 Mitchell Geary; Vernon Communications Scholarship 750 Ryne Wiegel;
Richland Electric 500 Lindsay Neefe; Richland Electric 500 Kayla Turgasen; Richland Electric 100 Karlee Leatherberry; Richland Grant Telephone 750 Spencer Clark; Richland Grant Telephone 750 Kayla Turgasen; Wisconsin State Telecommunications Foundation Scholarship 1,500 Spencer Clark; Richland County Bank Scholarship 500 Jessica Coulthard;
H&C Don Kellogg Memorial 500 Mitchell Geary; Horse & Colt Scholarship 250 Ruger Johnson; Horse & Colt Scholarship 250 Karlee Leatherberry; Horse & Colt Scholarship 250 Leah Warner; Horse & Colt Scholarship 250 Ryan Havlik; Star Spangled Scholarship 500 Mitchell Geary;
Parker Hill Century Farm Scholarship 300 Ryan Havlik; John Young Memorial Scholarship 500 Elias Murphy-Lopez; Natylee Geary Memorial 100 Karlee Leatherberry; Natylee Geary Memorial 100 Kayla Turgasen; Natylee Geary Memorial 100 Wyland Wagner; Natylee Geary Memorial 200 Ayden Fleeharty; Viola United Methodist Church 500 Warner, Leah; Viola United Methodist Church 500 Kayla Turgasen; Viola United Methodist Church 500 Rebecca Baker; Viola United Methodist Church 500 Mitchell Geary; Doug & Vicki Olsen Scholarship 200 Allie Vaaler; Doug & Vicki Olsen Scholarship 200 Annabelle Chally; Doug & Vicki Olsen Scholarship 200 Ryan Havlik; Doug & Vicki Olsen Scholarship 200 Karlee Leatherberry; Aaron & Angie Mithum Scholarship 200 Allie Vaaler;
Aaron & Angie Mithum Scholarship 100 Mitchell Geary; Aaron & Angie Mithum Scholarship 100 Ryne Wiegel; Aaron & Angie Mithum Scholarship 100 Hayley Bass; Aaron & Angie Mithum Scholarship 100 Rebecca Baker; Vernon County Cooperative Assoc 500; UW Platteville-Richland 500 Violet Galindo; UW Platteville-Richland 1,500 Lauralee Galindo; UW-Platteville-Richland 2,000 Jacob Osborne; Richland Electric (Water Program) 300 Allie Vaaler;
Richland Electric (Water Program) 300 Wyland Wagner; Richland Electric (Water Program) 300 Mitchell Geary; Richland Electric (Water Program) 300 Rebecca Baker; Matthes Farms Scholarship 500 Mitchell Geary; Jim Schneider Memorial Scholarship 300 Ryne Wiegel; Masonic Lodge; Wisc. Masonic Foundation 250 Karlee Leatherberry; Wallace, Cooper & Elliott Insurance 500 Jacob Osborne; Craig Family Arts, Comm. & Athl. Schol. 500 Violet Galindo; Viola Fire Department Scholarship 250 Hayley Bass; Viola Fire Department Scholarship 250 Devon Grymala;
Citizen’s First Bank Scholarship 250 Lydia Wallace; Citizen’s First Bank Scholarship 250 Kayla Turgasen; Citizen’s First Bank Scholarship 250 Rebecca Baker; KTA Scholarship 250 Ryne Wiegel; Thomas Simonson Scholarship 300 Ryne Wiegel; Viola American Legion Post 447 250 Mitchell Geary; American Red Cross 250 Tava Howell; American Red Cross 250 Allie Vaaler; American Red Cross 250 Brittany Riordan; Mary Oliver-Knower Memorial 250 Rebecca Baker; Viola EMS 250 Leah Warner; Viola EMS 250 Lydia Wallace; Viola American Legion Auxiliary 200 Tava Howell; Viola American Legion Auxiliary 200 Jacob Yearous; Viola Sportsman’s Club 200 Ryan Havlik; Viola Sportsman’s Club 200 Ruger Johnson; Viola Sportsman’s Club 200 Lauralee Galindo; Viola Quick Stop; Angie & Travis Egge 250 Mitchell Geary; Viola Quick Stop; Angie & Travis Egge 100 Ryne Wiegel; Viola Quick Stop; Angie & Travis Egge 150 Ruger Johnson; Viola Electric 250 Mitchell Geary; Viola Electric 250 Lydia Wallace; Viola Lions 150 Lindsay Neefe; Russell O. Sands Memorial 100 Seth Parker; Kickapoo FFA 100 Karlee Leatherberry; Daughter’s of the American Revolution 100 Mitchell Geary; Scott E. Gilman Memorial 100 Rebecca Baker; Betsy Campbell Memorial 100 Mitchell Geary;
Viola Clowns 100 Ruger Johnson; Kickapoo High School Class of 1994 1,000 Ruger Johnson; Kickapoo High School Class of 1994 1,000 Hayley Bass; Kickapoo High School Class of 1994 1,000 Lydia Wallace; Richland Center Thrift Store 100 Hayley Bass; Richland Center Thrift Store 100 Rebecca Baker; Community First Bank 500 Jessica Coulthard; Woodrow & Vada Williams Mem. Scholarship 1,000 Allie Vaaler; Rockton Sportmans Club Scholarship 200 Mitchell Geary; Viola Gift Shoppe 100 Rebecca Baker; Viola Business Scholarship 100 Ruger Johnson;
S & S Cycle 1,000 Ryan Havlik; S & S Cycle 1,000 Rebecca Baker; S & S Cycle 1,000 Lindsay Neefe; S & S Cycle 1,000 Daniel Gallegos; S & S Cycle 1,000 Ruger Johnson; S & S Cycle 1,000 Haven Carley; Vernon Electric Cooperative 750 Jessica Coulthard; Susan B. (Kinsey) Kanable Scholarship 1,000 Ryan Havlik; Lawton/Williams Memorial 250 Seth Parker; Lawton/Williams Memorial 250 Karlee Leatherberry; UW-Platteville Lloyd H. Daughenbaugh Scholarship 7,500 Ryne Wiegel; UW-Platteville Mary Lou Birkett & Ted Goodfriend Scholarship 1,500/6,000 Ryne Wiegel; UW-Platteville Merit Scholarship 1,000 Ryne Wiegel; Sleepy Hollow Scholarship 500 Lindsay Neefe; Sleepy Hollow Scholarship 250 Seth Parker; Sleepy Hollow Scholarship 250 Ruger Johnson; Sleepy Hollow Scholarship 250 Jacob Osborne; Sleepy Hollow Scholarship 250 Jacob Yearous;
Westby Co-op Credit Union 500 Ayden Fleeharty; St. Raphael Scholarship-Loras College 18,000/72,000 Jessica Coulthard; Loras College Grant 2,100,8,400 Jessica Coulthard; Spring Leadership Competitive Scholarship-Loras College 1,200,4,800 Jessica Coulthard; Klauer Family Scholarship-Loras College 1,000/4,000 Jessica Coulthard; Civic Leaders Scholarship—Loras College 1000/4,000 Jessica Coulthard; Early Accept & FAFSA Award—Loras College 500/2,000 Jessica Coulthard; Wisconsin Rural Schools Alliance 750 Ayden Fleeharty; United Cooperative Scholarship 1,000 Karlee Leatherberry; Pittsville American Legion Scholarship 250 Jessica Coulthard; Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association Scholarship 500 Ryan Havlik; LG Armstrong Civil War Scholarship 200 Mitchell Geary; Foremost Farms USA Agricultural Education Scholarship 3,000 Karlee Leatherberry; UW-Platteville Academic Merit Scholarship 1,000 Mitchell Geary; Kickapoo High School Community Scholarship 550 Mitchell Geary; Kickapoo Class of 2014 200 Annabelle Chally;
Richland County Beef Producers Scholarship 300 Karlee Leatherberry; Richland County Beef Producers Scholarship 300 Hayley Bass; UW-River Falls Academic Achievement Scholarship 1,000 Hayley Bass; UW-Eau Claire Chancellor’s Scholarship 1,000 Ayden Fleeharty; “Because of You” Gannon Family Scholarship 250 Ryne Wiegel; “Because of You” Gannon Family Scholarship 250 Spencer Clark; Garrison L. Lincoln Scholarship 3,000 Jacob Osborne; Burish Scholarship 2,750 Maylea Bibbey; Sheldon & Marianne Lubar Scholarshp 6,475 Maylea Bibbey; UW Madison 704 Maylea Bibbey; Bucky Badger 1,000 Maylea Bibbey; Student Success Fund 1,218 Maylea Bibbey; UW-Madison Scholarship 3,003 Maylea Bibbey; Paul E. Nelson 1,218 Maylea Bibbey.
