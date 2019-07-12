The Kickapoo Reserve Dam Challenge Triathlon registration is open.
The 17th annual Kickapoo Reserve Dam Challenge Triathlon will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5.
This challenging and scenic triathlon event includes a 7-mile paddle on the Kickapoo River, a 15-mile road bike, and a 3-mile trail run.
Citizen and competitive classes are available. All legs of the race take place in and around the 8,589-acre Kickapoo Valley Reserve, which boasts some of the hilliest terrain in the Driftless Region of southwestern Wisconsin.
Race proceeds benefit the Education Program at the KVR. Sign up before July 31 to beat the early bird deadline. To learn more, visit the KVR's website and like the KVR on Facebook.
