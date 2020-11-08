Kickapoo Valley Forest School gets families outside and into nature

A leaf covered trail and crisp fall air greeted families at another On-site Learning Day hosted by the Kickapoo Valley Forest School (KVFS). Families were encouraged to stop and play at different points along the way.
Frank Biderman, 5, along with his sister Eleanor, 8, took the opportunity to explore nature off the beaten path. Frank said, “Crossing the log was the most fun.” This free play in nature allows parents to get a glimpse of the learning that can take place from these outdoor experiences. When students attend the Kickapoo Valley Forest School they will be offered many opportunities to explore off of the beaten path. Students will be able to create memories in nature that enrich their lives academically, emotionally and socially.
KVFS is creating a unique and special learning environment for its students. Children will learn academic and social skills while simultaneously enjoying the teachings of nature. KVFS is a tuition free public charter school authorized by the La Farge School District. The school will be on site at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve in La Farge.
KVFS will offer the last of their fall series of On-site Learning Days Saturday, Nov. 14. The Leadership Team is excited to share a campfire with interested families while enjoying songs and stories together. This event will take place at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve Visitor Center anytime from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
KVFS is excited to talk more about the benefits of allowing students to explore nature off the beaten path, like Frank and Eleanor Biderman were able to do. On Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m., the KVFS Leadership Team will host a Roundtable Discussion: Risk, which will explore the benefits of allowing children to take appropriate risks, like crossing a log, learning to climb and explore in natural settings. This event will be virtual and the link will be posted under Events on the school’s website.
The Kickapoo Valley Forest School will begin enrolling students for the 2021-2022 school year in February 2021. More information about enrollment can be found at www.kickapoovalleyforestschool.org. If you have any questions, reach out to the Leadership Team at kvfs@lafarge.k12.wi.us. Follow KVFS on social media at @kickapoovalleyforestschool
