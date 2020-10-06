Kickapoo Valley Forest School offers opportunities for the community

Kickapoo Valley Forest School hosted a successful on-site Forest Learning Day on Sept. 26. Interested families walked the Old Harris Road Trail at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve with fall colors near full peak. Families took the time to stop at designated points of interest along the way and were able to ask questions about the new charter school.
Governance Council member Barb Sarnowski noted, “It was a beautiful fall day in the Driftless for a hike on the KVR. The KVFS hike was well planned with engaging activities along the way. Mother nature provided many 'A-HA' moments herself; the beaver-felled trees just down the trail, the brilliant fall colors, the songs of birds, the chirping of crickets, and the babbling of the stream. This is what KVFS students can experience every day, and I thought, “How lucky!”
The Kickapoo Valley Forest School (KVFS) will grow to serve 4K through second grade and will be on site at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve five days per week. The KVFS is an instrumentality charter school of the La Farge School District. This means that the teachers and paraprofessional staff are employees of the La Farge School District. The school can help benefit the La Farge School District, helping to bring in more resources to the district overall. Since KVFS is a charter school it has a governing body that works cooperatively with the La Farge School District and the Kickapoo Valley Reserve. This Governance Council helps advocate for the mission and vision of the school. The Governance Council includes the following members: Shawna Nelson, President; Julie Hoel, Vice- President; Winston Ostrow, Treasurer; Jackie Yocum, Secretary; Barb Sarnowski, Brandon Bleuer, and Megan Hofmann.
If you missed the last on-site Forest Learning Day, KVFS will host another event on Saturday, Oct. 17. This time KVFS will be in the prairie at the intersection of County P and Old Hwy 131. Families are invited to enjoy the prairie and the Kickapoo River. KVFS will be there rain or shine. Please plan to attend the event anytime between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. If you are specifically attending this event, a KVR pass is not required.
In addition to the on-site Learning Day, a virtual roundtable discussion will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. This month the topic is Our Curriculum. The KVFS Leadership Team will discuss how children can learn about many different academic subjects through their play in nature. The Leadership Team will take questions from the public. Please email our Leadership Team at kvfs@lafarge.k12.wi.us to sign up and receive the link. All Roundtable Discussions will be recorded and posted on the KVFS website for later reference.
To learn more about the Fall Outreach Programming, visit the new KVFS website: www.kickapoovalleyforestschool.org. Please email kvfs@lafarge.k12.wi.us. if you are interested in attending any of the upcoming events. KVFS is on social media @kickapoovalleyforestschool. If you are interested in enrolling your child into the Kickapoo Valley Forest School, enrollment for 4-year-old kindergarten and kindergarten will open in February 2021.
