Kickapoo Valley Forest School takes education to a new level

If you have not yet heard about the new school developing within the La Farge School District it is not too late. This small school plans to open in September hosting 32, 4-year-old kindergarten and kindergarten students in its first year. The school will be on-site at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve in La Farge.
Ximena Puig, the KVFS curriculum consultant mentions, “(Last) week we had hoar frost for at least three straight days. As I took a walk at the KVR with the trees glittering all around me, I couldn’t help feeling overjoyed about the future of the Kickapoo Valley Forest School. Imagine going to school and spending the day in a frost-studded forest! What could be more magical? Our forest classroom will provide endless opportunities to experience the beauty of our world.”
It might be hard for one to believe that a non-traditional school like this is tuition free and offers a full-day/full-week 4-year-old Kindergarten experience.
Depending on one’s interests, forest schooling might sound extreme to some or exciting to others: the school allows students to be outside exploring and playing in nature through all types of weather, and that is an essential part of the learning. KVFS staff is excited to answer any questions the community may have. Over the last several months the KVFS Leadership Team has been creating YouTube videos about important components of the school. One video in particular talks about the importance of dressing in appropriate clothing to help keep children (and adults) comfortable while enjoying nature in all types of weather. This video and others can be accessed on the Family Resources page on the KVFS website at www.kickapoovalleyforestschool.org.
KVFS is excited to launch their very first application window which will start on Feb. 1. This application window is time sensitive and all interested families are encouraged to submit their applications before Feb. 26. KVFS applications can be found at the Enrollment tab on the website or at the La Farge School District front desk at 301 W. Adams St., La Farge, WI 54639.
KVFS has some January events arranged to help interested community members learn more. On Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m. there is a Virtual Roundtable Discussion: A Day at Forest School. On Saturday, Jan. 16 KVFS will host an On-site Learning Day at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve in La Farge. Come and explore the Visitor Center Loop Trail for animal tracks and sled on the hill. This event does not require a KVR pass. Families can join the event anytime from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Bring a sled and please wear a mask.
If you have any questions, reach out to the Leadership Team at kvfs@lafarge.k12.wi.us or call 608-625-6888. Follow KVFS on social media at @kickapoovalleyforestschool