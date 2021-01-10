Kickapoo Valley Forest School takes education to a new level

If you have not yet heard about the new school developing within the La Farge School District it is not too late. This small school plans to open in September hosting 32, 4-year-old kindergarten and kindergarten students in its first year. The school will be on-site at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve in La Farge.

Ximena Puig, the KVFS curriculum consultant mentions, “(Last) week we had hoar frost for at least three straight days. As I took a walk at the KVR with the trees glittering all around me, I couldn’t help feeling overjoyed about the future of the Kickapoo Valley Forest School. Imagine going to school and spending the day in a frost-studded forest! What could be more magical? Our forest classroom will provide endless opportunities to experience the beauty of our world.”

It might be hard for one to believe that a non-traditional school like this is tuition free and offers a full-day/full-week 4-year-old Kindergarten experience.