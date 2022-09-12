Kickapoo Valley Reserve announces last chance to register for Dam Challenge Triathlon

The Kickapoo Valley Reserve will be holding the 20th annual Dam Challenge Triathlon, Saturday, Oct. 1. Participants, volunteers and spectators are encouraged to attend and help celebrate 20 years of this fundraiser.

“Racers will enjoy a new route and transition area, let’s just say we are putting the dam into Dam Challenge,” said Jackie Yocum, Race Director at Kickapoo Valley Reserve.

Founded in 2000, the Kickapoo Valley Reserve is a leader in sustainable outdoor recreation and natural world focused education. The Dam Challenge Triathlon is a fundraiser for education programing on the Kickapoo Valley Reserve, providing quality, instructor led, outdoor, nature-based opportunities to over 10,000 learners annually.

Racers are encouraged to register before Sept. 19 to be guaranteed a race T-shirt and other cool swag. Register by visiting Kickapoovalley.wi.gov or call the KVR Visitor Center at 608-625-2960 for more information.

Anyone wishing to sponsor the Dam Challenge or reserve vendor booth space at the event, should contact Kickapoo Valley Reserve Dam Challenge Race Officials at 608-625-2960

In celebration of the 20th annual Dam Challenge, there will be live music, vendors, food and more all day Oct. 1. The Friends of Kickapoo Valley Reserve will be holding the annual Pre-Race Pasta Supper, Friday, Sept. 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the KVR Visitor Center. Everyone is welcome to attend.