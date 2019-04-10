The Kickapoo Valley Reserve Annual Earth Day Highway Clean-up is Saturday, April 20, from 8-11:30 a.m. (or whenever you can).
Volunteers should stop at visitor center, S3661 State Hwy. 131, La Farge, prior to going out to do clean-up. Volunteers will be provided with trash bags, safety vests and thank-you gift. Participants will clean trash from area roadway ditches (it does not have to be within the KVR boundaries). Collected trash can be brought to the visitor center and placed in the appropriate dumpsters or left neatly along the roadway.
To sign up, call the visitor center office at 608-625-2960
