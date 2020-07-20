Kickapoo Valley Reserve cancels Dam Challenge Triathlon

The 2020 Kickapoo Valley Reserve Dam Challenge Triathlon has been canceled.
According to a statement issued Monday afternoon, "The difficult decision has been made to cancel the race this year due to the challenges brought on by COVID-19 in our community, the strain it will place on our small staff at this time, and the concerns voiced by our vital volunteer base. We look forward to bringing this remarkable event back stronger than ever in 2021, and we thank you for your continued support."
The statement expressed appreciation to everyone who shared their feedback regarding hosting Dam Challenge 2020.
